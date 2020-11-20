More flexible bus services are needed for the North Islanders who have to travel down island

Email letters to editor@northislandgazette.com and we will publish online and in print.

Dear editor,

I am a senior living on Malcolm Island. At times, I need to access specialty medical services in Campbell River. My car, that gets me from A to B in Sointula, is not highway worthy. Thus, I rely on friends travelling down island, which is not always compatible with my needs or their’s (it’s always a toss up when I can get home).

Wheels for Wellness and Waivin’ Flags leaves Port McNeill at 8:00 a.m., which means a hotel stay overnight that is an additional $100 added to an already expensive trip.

I understand over-head and cost of insurance, but what I don’t understand is the unwillingness of these services to compromise to better serve the needs of ALL north islanders.

Linda Anderson,

Sointula

P.S. if you see a woman on Highway 19 heading south with a hot pink suitcase, her thumb out and a mask on, on it’s me. Please stop and give me a ride.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter