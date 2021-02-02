EDITORIAL: More recreation is always a good thing

The District of Port Hardy has finally hired a director of recreation.

This is a fantastic step forward for Port Hardy. With someone around to come up with new ideas and program schedules for district owned recreation buildings, our town will now be able to offer even more healthy activities for people who live and play in the true North Island.

It’s definitely an exciting time to be a Port Hardyite. Despite COVID-19 still causing massive issues across B.C., council and staff have continued to push forward and work towards promoting active and healthy lifestyles.

Thanks to grant funding, the district was able to invest in the future of the Don Cruickshank Memorial Arena and ensure it will continue to be a prominent fixture here in the North Island. Port Hardy is definitely a hockey town with a rich history, and now with these crucial upgrades to the arena, it will stay that way for future generations.

Meanwhile, the district has also applied for grant funding for the KSM skatepark (the application process closed on Jan. 27), and if successful, funds could potentially be awarded in the $300,000 to $500,000 range, with all the money going towards building a brand new skatepark.

If you’re wondering how much skateparks are actually used, nowadays they are inhabited by all kinds of different enthusiasts. Instead of just skateboarders using the infrastructure, you also have people on bikes, scooters, and I bet even rollerblades (wait, are rollerblades still a thing? Email editor@northislandgazette.com and let us know).

As for what should come next, the District of Port Hardy is still in need of owning a gymnasium so there can be around the clock programming scheduled and the ability to rent out the facility to make some extra cash on the side. If this happens, we will truly see ‘rec’ come alive here, once and for all.

