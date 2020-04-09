Message from North Island MLA Claire Trevena ahead of Easter weekend

‘Our government is trying to assist, whether it is with rent or financial support’

Friends,

As we head into the first long weekend of Spring I wanted to thank each and every one of you for the part you are playing in the fight against Covid-19.

We all know someone who is there on the frontline; the checkout clerks and shelf stackers in stores, the bus drivers, care home workers, truckers delivering essential supplies, those working in pharmacies, paramedics, nurses and cleaners and doctors at hospitals. Thank you.

We most likely all know someone who has lost their job or whose business is at risk. Our government is trying to assist, whether it is with rent or financial support. A $5 billion package was announced a couple of weeks ago, and we are continuing to find ways to fill in the financial gaps. But thank you for your patience.

And we all know that there are stresses from continually being at home, not seeing friends and not being able to do what you normally do. This is Holy Week for Christians, Passover is upon us, Vaisakhi is celebrated Monday and Ramadan is a couple of weeks away. These are usually times people come together. Thank you for not doing so.

And for those without a faith it is simply Spring, with the joys and anticipation of the outdoors that usually brings. So, I know in North Island the closure of all provincial parks will be felt particularly hard as good weather and time off beckons us towards them.

But as Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry has said time and time again, and as Health Minister Adrian Dix has echoed time and again: we cannot let up now. We have to keep our distance; we have to stop the spread. By doing this we are all saving lives.

To all who live and work in the North Island. Thank you.

Stay safe.

North Island MLA Claire Trevena

Coronaviruspoliticians