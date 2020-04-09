North Island MLA Claire Trevena has sent a message to her constituents before the long weekend. (Black Press file photo)

Message from North Island MLA Claire Trevena ahead of Easter weekend

‘Our government is trying to assist, whether it is with rent or financial support’

Friends,

As we head into the first long weekend of Spring I wanted to thank each and every one of you for the part you are playing in the fight against Covid-19.

We all know someone who is there on the frontline; the checkout clerks and shelf stackers in stores, the bus drivers, care home workers, truckers delivering essential supplies, those working in pharmacies, paramedics, nurses and cleaners and doctors at hospitals. Thank you.

We most likely all know someone who has lost their job or whose business is at risk. Our government is trying to assist, whether it is with rent or financial support. A $5 billion package was announced a couple of weeks ago, and we are continuing to find ways to fill in the financial gaps. But thank you for your patience.

And we all know that there are stresses from continually being at home, not seeing friends and not being able to do what you normally do. This is Holy Week for Christians, Passover is upon us, Vaisakhi is celebrated Monday and Ramadan is a couple of weeks away. These are usually times people come together. Thank you for not doing so.

And for those without a faith it is simply Spring, with the joys and anticipation of the outdoors that usually brings. So, I know in North Island the closure of all provincial parks will be felt particularly hard as good weather and time off beckons us towards them.

But as Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry has said time and time again, and as Health Minister Adrian Dix has echoed time and again: we cannot let up now. We have to keep our distance; we have to stop the spread. By doing this we are all saving lives.

To all who live and work in the North Island. Thank you.

Stay safe.

North Island MLA Claire Trevena

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronaviruspoliticians

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Just Posted

Message from North Island MLA Claire Trevena ahead of Easter weekend

‘Our government is trying to assist, whether it is with rent or financial support’

Village of Port Alice presents financial plan for 2020-2024

In this plan, the village reduced their budgeted expenditures for 2020 by 24% from 2019.

VIDEO: More than 85 people displaced by Campbell River apartment fire

Traffic is being diverted around Dogwood Street and 9th Avenue

Conservation: Two elk unlawfully shot in Northern Vancouver Island

‘The elk also did not have all of the edible portions of meat removed’

Nanaimo, Royal Jubilee to be Vancouver Island’s COVID-19 frontline hospitals

Other Island hospitals will be admitting COVID-19 patients and will be used in a support role

Normal life won’t fully return until COVID-19 vaccine developed, Trudeau says

Physical distancing could continue for months

Cowichan Valley man dies in single-vehicle collision

First responders called to Miller Road shortly after midnight on Thursday

B.C., Alberta health ministers urge public to stay home Easter weekend

Regional politicians, online petition calling for closure of provincial border to non-essential traffic

B.C.’s COVID-19 rent supplement starts taking applications

$300 to $500 to landlords for April, May and June if eligible

B.C. unveils $5M for mental health supports during the COVID-19 pandemic

Will include virtual clinics and resources for British Columbians, including front-line workers

B.C. First Nations Health Authority launches virtual doctor program

Program to provide primary health care through COVID-19 pandemic

UPDATE: Canadians awake to extra COVID-19 emergency benefit money, feds clarify changes

The CRA and federal officials are working to clarify the confusion around payments

VIDEO: B.C. singer creates frontline workers tribute song

Cambree Lovesy’s song saluting those battling COVID-19 draws interest online

Statistics Canada report looks at COVID-19’s impact on violence in the family

Police across Canada reported almost 100,000 cases of intimate partner violence in 2018

Most Read