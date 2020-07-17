North Island MLA Claire Trevena has a few announcements for her constituents

North Island MLA Claire Trevena. (Claire Trevena photo)

Friends

Summer is now well underway, and although it is definitely not the summer we all expected, I hope you and your family are still able to spend a bit of time enjoying the warmer weather – with health and safety in mind.

MLAs are wrapping up the third week of our summer legislative session and there are a few exciting announcements to share with you.

This week we announced that applications for StudentAid BC, and the new non-repayable BC Access Grant, are now open. The new grant will provide up-front support for over 40,000 low- and middle-income post-secondary students across B.C. We also announced new supports for students with disabilities, as well as new funding to develop more free, open-source textbooks and resources. Students have told us that the high cost of textbooks can be a barrier to learning, and we’ve listened.

In the Chamber this week we introduced new legislation that will provide better support to injured workers and their families through WorkSafeBC. The proposed changes will also enhance the agency’s ability to investigate workplace incidents and give workers a voice by including victim impact statements in trials for serious incidents.

We also passed the legislation to implement the Enhanced Care model at ICBC. That will reduce car insurance rates by 20 per cent and provide increased benefits to the injured.

As we work on our plan for B.C.’s economic recovery from the pandemic, we want to make sure that the views and ideas of British Columbians are included. And that’s where you come in. You have until July 21 at 4 p.m. to take the online survey – that is only four days away! Go to engage.gov.bc.ca/recoveryideas and tell us what matters most to you when it comes to recovery. We have a lot of work ahead of us, but with your help I know we can build a better BC.

As always, if you have any questions or need any assistance with provincial supports, please reach out. My office is currently open via phone and email to support you. You can reach us at 250 287-5100, 1 866-387-5100 or Claire.trevena.mla@leg.bc.ca

Sincerely,

Hon. Claire Trevena, MLA

North Island

COVID Resources:

For medical info, visit bccdc.ca or call 811

For provincial supports and BC’s Restart Plan, visit gov.bc.ca/covid19, call 1-888-COVID-19 (1-888-268-4319) or text 604-630-0300

Have your say on B.C.’s recovery at engage.gov.bc.ca

For employer guidelines on returning to work safely, visit WorkSafeBC

Take the self-assessment at covid19.thrive.health

For seniors looking for additional support, or for those looking to support seniors, call 2-1-1 or visit bc211.ca

