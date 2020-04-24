North Island MLA Claire Trevena speaks on new supports available amid COVID-19 pandemic

‘the challenges of COVID-19 are having a particular impact on the most vulnerable in our province’

Friends,

I’d like to let you know about some of the new supports available to people facing hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as some information on COVID-19 and our region’s response.

But first, I want to take a moment to highlight the excellent work being done by public health staff across the province. Their knowledge and insight has been incredibly valuable and allowed us to make informed decisions to keep ourselves, our families, and communities safe. I know that anxiety and fear are running high these days, and that’s why it is so important that we listen to experts like Dr. Bonnie Henry and the staff at Island Health, and follow their science-based advice and orders.

Earlier this week, MLAs Mitzi Dean and Sonia Furstenau, sat down with Kathy MacNeil, CEO and Dr. Richard Stanwick, MHO, both of Island Health, in a virtual Facebook townhall to ask the health experts some of the most common questions submitted by people in North Island about COVID-19 and our region’s response. If you missed the event, you can watch the whole thing here: https://www.facebook.com/203652059653094/videos/2320697411568745/

As part of our ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic, our government introduced more support this week to ensure people in rural, remote, and Indigenous communities can access the critical health care they need right now and into the future.

This week we also announced emergency supports for people with developmental disabilities, to ensure they continue to get the care and services they need during the pandemic, when residential homes and service providers may be facing resource shortages and additional costs.

It’s clear that the challenges of COVID-19 are having a particular impact on the most vulnerable in our province. Our provincial government is listening to people’s concerns, and we are taking steps to help. Whether it’s by stopping evictions, giving people a break on hydro bills, connecting seniors with local support through 211, ensuring essential workers have access to childcare, or providing the BC Emergency Benefit to those who have lost their jobs, we are committed to supporting British Columbians through this crisis. These are just the first steps – there is a lot more still to do.

You can continue to do your part by helping us to slow the spread: wash your hands, stay home if possible, self-isolate if you have any symptoms, and maintain a 2m distance from others when out in public. Remember, we’re all in this together.

My constituency office remains open by phone or email. You can reach us at: 250 287-5100 or 250 949-9473. Please don’t hesitate to reach out if you need assistance or have questions about the supports that are available.

Best,

North Island MLA Claire Trevena

COVID Resources:

For medical info, visit www.bccdc.ca or call 811

For non-medical info and provincial supports visit www.gov.bc.ca/covid19 or call 1-888-COVID-19 (1-888-268-4319) or text 604-630-0300

Take the self-assessment at covid19.thrive.health

For seniors looking for additional support, or for those looking to support seniors, call 2-1-1 or visit bc211.ca

