SUBMITTED PHOTO Peter Schwarzhoff is the Liberal Party’s North Island - Powell River candidate in the upcoming federal election.

Schwarzhoff’s name will be on the ballot for second time in federal election

“Your Liberal government is protecting a clean environment for future generations”

On May 11 members of the Liberal Party of Canada from North Island – Powell River riding met to acclaim their candidate.

Having knocked on 14,000 doors during the 2015 election, campaign, Schwarzhoff says he is confident that voters will choose him as “the best option to keep Andrew Sheer and the Conservative Party from rolling back the tremendous progress made since the Liberals formed government. I know that there’s much work left to do, but I’m proud of what we’ve done to date.”

Schwarzhoff has a proven record of service as a community leader. Whether helping as a board director for Campbell River Community Living or as a volunteer ESL instructor, he continues to help folks succeed. Through engaging the community with his Philosophers’ Café or pitching in with Greenways Land Trust, Schwarzhoff has shown his deep passion and determination to make a real difference for local families. As a veteran of the Canadian Forces, Schwarzhoff understands the pressures on the military and on this country’s veterans.

Born to a pulp mill family in Ocean Falls and raised in Campbell River, Schwarzhoff has a deeply rooted understanding of the ridings vibrant character and community.

Schwarzhoff has seen his hometown reinvent itself after the closure of its mill. With many forestry workers replaced by modern machinery, he knows the difficulties of transitioning to a new economy for communities through the entire riding.

“As a 30-year scientist with Environment Canada,” he said, “I know it’s possible to have a strong economy without destroying our environment.

“Your Liberal government is protecting a clean environment for future generations while growing our economy, including by putting a price on pollution. The Oceans Protection plan is making the sea a safer place – for people and for wildlife.”

Schwarzhoff has seen the positive impact of the new Canada Child Benefit putting more money in the pockets of nine out of 10 families every month to help with the rising costs of raising a family. “We’re hearing about that impact, especially in Powell River which has a high percentage of children living in poverty.”

He adds the Liberals are helping small businesses grow with new opportunities at home and abroad by reducing the small business tax rate, after having already lowered taxes for nine million middle class Canadians. A growing economy means more Canadians now have more opportunities to succeed. Since 2015, Canadians have created more than 1 million new jobs, and 825,000 fewer Canadians are living in poverty.

“The families of North Island – Powell River need a trusted voice in government who will be a champion for a stronger middle class while protecting our precious environment,” said Schwarzhoff. “I will never stop working hard to build a better future for the families of our riding.

– Press release

