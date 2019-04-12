Accomlished classical pianist to perform at Sayward’s Heritage Hall

The Sayward Valley Folk Music Society in collaboration with Living Room Live will present renowned Canadian Pianist Madeline Hildebrand in a concert of classical music at the Heritage Hall in Sayward on Tuesday, April 23 at 7 p.m..

Hildebrand graduated with a masters degree from UBC, where she studied under the distinguished pianist Jane Coop. She began her serious studies with Judith Kehler Siebert at the University of Manitoba. Her playing has taken her coast to coast in Canada and the U.S., Italy and Romania. Recent concert highlights include performing with Philip Glass and the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra in 2018, a concerto performance with the Thunder Bay Orchestra, a cross country tour with soprano Sarah Kirsch, and a premier of Pat Carrabres piano quintet 100,000 Lakes for the Agassiz Chamber Music Festival.

Hildebrand regularly plays with Manitoba’s foremost classical players in established concert series. She is the gold medalist of the 2012 McLellan competition and silver medalist of Canada’s prestigious Eckhardt Grammate competition in 2013.

An in-demand teacher and clinician, Hildebrand is a regular faculty member at the Rosamunde Summer Festival in Winnipeg.

The Heritage Hall will host Hildebrand’s performance, in the first of a series of classical concerts, continuing to promote arts and culture in the community of Sayward and the North Island.

The program will feature works by Ravel, Debussy, Haydn, Liszt, de Falla, Glass, and several BC composers.

Admission at the Door $20 includes refreshments. For Members of SVFMS, tickets are $10. Children 12 and under are free.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Concert starts at 7 p.m.

For more information phone 250-282-0134