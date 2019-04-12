Canadian Pianist Madeline Hildebrand will perform a concert of cassical music at Sayward’s Heritage Hall April 23.

Accomlished classical pianist to perform at Sayward’s Heritage Hall

The Sayward Valley Folk Music Society in collaboration with Living Room Live will present renowned Canadian Pianist Madeline Hildebrand in a concert of classical music at the Heritage Hall in Sayward on Tuesday, April 23 at 7 p.m..

Hildebrand graduated with a masters degree from UBC, where she studied under the distinguished pianist Jane Coop. She began her serious studies with Judith Kehler Siebert at the University of Manitoba. Her playing has taken her coast to coast in Canada and the U.S., Italy and Romania. Recent concert highlights include performing with Philip Glass and the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra in 2018, a concerto performance with the Thunder Bay Orchestra, a cross country tour with soprano Sarah Kirsch, and a premier of Pat Carrabres piano quintet 100,000 Lakes for the Agassiz Chamber Music Festival.

Hildebrand regularly plays with Manitoba’s foremost classical players in established concert series. She is the gold medalist of the 2012 McLellan competition and silver medalist of Canada’s prestigious Eckhardt Grammate competition in 2013.

An in-demand teacher and clinician, Hildebrand is a regular faculty member at the Rosamunde Summer Festival in Winnipeg.

The Heritage Hall will host Hildebrand’s performance, in the first of a series of classical concerts, continuing to promote arts and culture in the community of Sayward and the North Island.

The program will feature works by Ravel, Debussy, Haydn, Liszt, de Falla, Glass, and several BC composers.

Admission at the Door $20 includes refreshments. For Members of SVFMS, tickets are $10. Children 12 and under are free.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Concert starts at 7 p.m.

For more information phone 250-282-0134

Previous story
Disney will launch streaming service late this year
Next story
Olympic champions Virtue and Moir announce rock-themed ice show

Just Posted

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: Into the forest I go

“I love photographing the area as forest photography can be the most difficult and most rewarding.”

Port Hardy man pleads guilty to break and enter, sexual assault, and uttering threats

Johnny Walkus has been sentenced to a jail term of six years and 285 days.

Coroner’s inquest into James Hayward 2015 RCMP shooting death postponed

“They’ve postponed and said they are going to try to give me six weeks notice”

Drunken Port Hardy boat operator facing three charges

Walkus is to appear in court early next month.

Applewood Ford celebrates one year in business in the North Island

“the goal was to come in and not change the structure, we really just wanted to add to it”

Fashion Fridays: 10 shoes you need in your closet

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Abbotsford man rushed at cop with two Tasers in hands, police say

Officer not injured in incident Wednesday night on Eagle Mountain

U.S. and Canada continue to talk Columbia River Treaty

Katrine Conroy says flood risk and hydro power were topics of discussion

Police warn of drinks tampered with at Nanaimo nightclub

Two women report incident that happened this past weekend at an undisclosed establishment

LETTER: Fishing shutdown

“There is NO science or data to support a full closure of all fishing in our area, none.”

Fire chief says 911 dispatch system change in B.C. risks patient safety

Port Coquitlam chief has told city staff to specifically ask for firefighters when calling 911

VIDEO: Mudslide blocks road to bridge near Williams Lake

A mass of mud and debris swept down likely because of heavy rains and hail earlier in the week

That’s ruff: Man, dogs get stuck in Victoria elevator after leash snags on door

The Victoria Fire Department was called to a residential building in downtown Victoria

Canadian sailor found on boat with 750 litres of meth off Oregon coast

U.S. prosecutors say John Phillip Stirling is charged with possession

Most Read