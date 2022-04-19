American Idol contestant Cameron Whitcomb gives his final performance during Monday’s episode of the reality TV singing competition. (Instagram.com/thecamwhitcomb)

American Idol contestant Cameron Whitcomb gives his final performance during Monday’s episode of the reality TV singing competition. (Instagram.com/thecamwhitcomb)

American Idol contestant from B.C. makes it to top 20 before being eliminated

Cameron Whitcomb, a Kamloops resident who grew up in Nanaimo, says experience changed his life

A young Canadian singer won’t be the next American Idol, but he promises audiences they haven’t heard the last of him.

Cameron Whitcomb, a Kamloops resident who grew up in Nanaimo, made the top 20 of the reality TV singing competition but didn’t crack the final 14. He was eliminated during an episode that aired Monday, April 18.

The 19-year-old posted on Instagram a message of thanks to everyone who supported him during his time on the show.

“Thank you. You haven’t heard the last of me yet,” he posted. “You have all changed my life. I love you.”

Whitcomb’s final performance was If It Hadn’t Been for Love by the SteelDrivers. The night before, he sang Changes by Black Sabbath and received praise from judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry.

“We kind of get enamoured with how fast you talk and your accent and your energy, but you stood up there and you really delivered it and you showed how serious of an artist you’re growing into and becoming,” Bryan said.

Perry said Whitcomb just needs to adopt “that next gear” toward becoming a serious artist.

“When you started to sing Changes I was like, what a great song choice [with] the title. You are truly changing before our eyes,” she said.

Richie told Whitcomb, “enjoy your career, my friend, you’re on your way.”

The judges also poked fun at Whitcomb’s decision to get an American Idol tattoo on his buttock, with Richie saying, “you can’t unsee that.”

