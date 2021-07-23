‘Aquaman’s’ Jason Momoa resurfacing in Canada for sequel

Jason Momoa was last seen in Canada filming ‘See,’ which was shot in Harrison Mills

Jason Momoa is seen here as Baba Voss in the Apple+ series “See”, partially filmed in Harrison Mills. Momoa is coming back to Canada to film ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,’ but specific filming locations are currently under wraps. (Photo/Apple)

Aquaman is coming back to Canada – but will he be stopping in Fraser Valley again?

Jason Momoa, who played the titular superhero in 2018’s “Aquaman,” hinted that he will be returning to Canada

“I just wanted to send love to all my friends, cast members and crew back at sea,” Momoa said in a video shot on July 19 from London, England. “I will see you soon. I love you and I miss you. Thank you very much, Canada.”

The movie’s IMDB page currently has Canada listed as a filming location but no specific location beyond that.

Momoa was last spotted in B.C. in 2019 as part of an ongoing Apple+ series called “See,” partially filmed in the Kilby Historic Site area. In “See,” Momoa played Baba Voss, a chieftain tasked with protecting twins who are the only two humans left on earth who haven’t lost their sight due to a deadly plague.

While filming “See,” Momoa was seen around the Lower Mainland, including at the Old Settler Pub in Harrison Hot Springs and the rugby sevens tournament in Vancouver.

2018’s “Aquaman” had filming locations in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The second Aquaman movie, dubbed “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” is set for release in December 2022.

Jason Wan is the director; according to a recent post on his Instagram page, the Aquaman sequel operates under the working title “Necrus.” In D.C. Comics lore, Necrus is a fictional underwater city than can never be found in the same location twice, ruled by the tyrant king Mongo.

