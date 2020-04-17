Artists band together for Islanders in need

Rock for Relief: A Living Room Concert for Vancouver Island broadcasts tonight

Artists are banding together for Islanders in need with Rock for Relief: A Living Room Concert for Vancouver Island. (Image contributed)

Vancouver Island’s top musical talent will be joining forces with international recording artists to raise funds for Islanders in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rock For Relief will feature performances by David Foster and Katharine McPhee, Randy and Tal Bachman, the Tenors, Trevor Guthrie, and Nanaimo’s current American Idol contestant Lauren Spencer-Smith. Local favourites including Jesse Roper, Carmanah, Aaron Pritchett, Kathryn Calder and many others will also be hitting the stage along with special appearances by Steve Nash, Rick Hansen, Jim Treliving and Silken Laumann.

This Island-wide fundraising effort allows donors to direct their funds to either the Rapid Relief Fund, supporting Greater Victoria and the Cowichan Valley, or the Community Response Fund, supporting communities north of the Cowichan Valley, and is a joint initiative between the Victoria Foundation, the Nanaimo Foundation and CHEK News.

ALSO READ: Greater Victoria raises $1M in 36 hours for those in need

The Rapid Relief Fund was created by the Victoria Foundation, the Jawl Foundation and the Times Colonist for those in need as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and is supported by a number of local media partners, including Black Press Media.

The Community Response Fund was created by the Nanaimo Foundation and the Tom Harris Community Foundation to provide relief to urgent community needs during the pandemic.

Rock for Relief: A Living Room Concert for Vancouver Island will be broadcast and livestreamed without commercial breaks on CHEK at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 17.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Entertainmentfundraiser

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Brian Dennehy, Tony-winning stage, screen actor, dies at 81

Just Posted

BC Ferries implements employee’s plan to deliver groceries to central coast

By transfering grocery shopping from Port Hardy store to terminals of Bella Bella and Klemtu, the ferry service reduces the need for travel for residents of remote communities

LETTER: COVID-19 a wake up call for humanity

‘Missing in the COVID-19 conversation is how the virus was able to mutate and transfer to sapiens’

Young grizzly bear saved by the joint efforts of First Nations and conservation officers on Hanson Island

Collaborative approach to relocate the grizzly was applauded by the Minister of Environment calling it a ‘power of partnership’

Vancouver Island leaders plead for stronger long weekend ferry restrictions

More than 30 officials back North Cowichan mayor’s letter asking B.C. to block non-essential travel

‘Strong correlation’ between pandemic and 40-50 per cent drop in pollutants on Island

Nitrous Oxide, particulate matter 2.5, ozone have decreased significantly, says Environment Canada

B.C. could see some COVID-19 restrictions eased by mid-May: Health officials

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says easing restrictions will come as hospitalizations decrease

Toilet paper demand in Canada has skyrocketed 241%

Wood chips to make pulp for toilet paper in short supply, Commons committee told

Canadian air travellers required to wear non-medical masks: Transport Canada

Mandatory masks restriction begins Monday at noon

Artists band together for Islanders in need

Rock for Relief: A Living Room Concert for Vancouver Island broadcasts tonight

Impacted garbage, recycling service in B.C. prompts call for vigilance at start of bear season

BC Conservation highlights dramatic conflict decline in Bear Smart Communities

B.C.’s latest COVID-19 modelling shows restrictions flattening curve

‘This is not the end,’ Dr. Bonnie Henry says of success so far

‘Not a sprint, a marathon’: As Canada’s COVID-19 case counts slow, deaths climb

Canada’s top doctor, Dr. Theresa Tam, says easing restrictions must still protect vulnerable people

B.C. driver caught going 72 km/h over speed limit claims they were ‘late for tee time’

Mounties clocked an Lexus driver speeding excessively in Pitt Meadows

#TellThemYouCare portal launched to send B.C. seniors in isolation messages of love, support

Hand-written notes, video links, drawings, expressions of love and support to seniors encouraged

Most Read