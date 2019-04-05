Avicii’s first posthumous single and album to be released

The album, titled ‘TIM,’ will be released on June 6

Avicii’s first posthumous single will be released next week and a full album will be out in June.

Collaborators of the Swedish DJ-producer say in a statement Friday that Avicii was close to completing his new album before he died last April in Muscat, Oman. His co-writers continued to work on the nearly finished songs and a new single, “SOS,” will drop on April 20.

The album, titled “TIM,” will be released on June 6.

Avicii’s team says since he died, “the family decided not to keep the music locked away — instead they wanted to share it with his fans all around the world.”

READ MORE: Family of late DJ Avicii to launch foundation in his memory

Proceeds from the album will benefit the Tim Bergling Foundation, which focuses on supporting people and organizations in the field of mental illness and suicide prevention. Tim Bergling was Avicii’s real name.

The Associated Press

