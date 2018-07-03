Robert Plant, on his way home from the TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival. Photo Credit: Paula Shackleton

B.C. librarian surprised by superstar seat mate

Climbing a stairway to a British Airways passenger jet

A librarian from Princeton, B.C. had a ticket for great seats when she boarded a British Airways flight to London England on the weekend.

Paula Shackleton found herself side-by-side with the legendary Robert Plant.

The local librarian described the famed lead singer of Led Zeppelin as a “lovely” man, who even allowed her to snap a picture of him.

Unfortunately, Shackleton’s husband wasn’t on the plane as he is the real Zeppelin fan, he really missed out.

“He would have been enthralled,” she said.

Plant was in Vancouver last week, performing at the TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival.

