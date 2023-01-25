Actor, model and activist Pamela Anderson will reclaim her life narrative in her memoir, ‘Love, Pamela,’ and Netflix documentary ‘Pamela, a Love Story,’ both set to be released Jan. 31. (Carmelo Redondo photo)

Actor, model and activist Pamela Anderson will reclaim her life narrative in her memoir, ‘Love, Pamela,’ and Netflix documentary ‘Pamela, a Love Story,’ both set to be released Jan. 31. (Carmelo Redondo photo)

B.C.’s Pamela Anderson looks to tell her own story in her own words

Actor, model, activist releasing memoir this month, the same day her Netflix documentary comes out

Ladysmith’s Pamela Anderson will “take control of the narrative for the first time” by means of a soon-to-be-released memoir and documentary.

The actor announced last winter, via a handwritten note posted to Instagram, that she planned to open about her life regarding “a thousand imperfections” and “a million misperceptions,” and will now do so in two tellings.

Her memoir, titled Love, Pamela, details a reclamation of her life narrative that defies expectation through prose and poetry, according to the publisher’s website.

The book aims to “break the mould of the celebrity memoir while taking back the tale that has been crafted about her.”

In the trailer for the Netflix documentary of a similar name, Pamela, a Love Story, Anderson said she wanted to take control of her image for the first time.

“I don’t care what people think, because that’s the only choice I had … If I cared what people think, I wouldn’t be here,” Anderson said in the trailer.

“In her own words, through personal video and diaries, Pamela Anderson shares the story of her rise to fame, rocky romances and infamous sex tape scandal,” noted the streaming service’s promotion of the documentary.

Both of the celebrity’s new projects are set to be released Jan. 31, and follow the debut of her HGTV Canada show, Pamela’s Garden of Eden, this past fall.

READ MORE: Pamela Anderson’s Ladysmith home renovation reality TV series premieres tonight


arts@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Books

Previous story
Elon Musk defiantly defends himself in Tesla tweet trial

Just Posted

Volunteers and staff at the Campbell River Food Bank pose with North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney (third from left) and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh (second from right). Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Jagmeet Singh talks affordability, just transition, housing and health care

Sports Talk with Tyson is a column that covers all things sports related in the North Island. Have some thoughts about Sports Talk with Tyson? Email a letter to editor@northislandgazette.com and we will publish it online and in print.
Sports Talk: High school wrestling season is definitely a grind

Port Hardy Hospital. (Island Health photo)
Doctor warns Port Hardy more resignations are coming by June, mayor writes letter to Dix

Campbell River food bank volunteer Bob Naylor helps federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh fill a bag of food for a food bank client during Singh’s visit to Campbell River on Jan. 23. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Federal NDP leader visits Campbell River to discuss affordability, housing and food security