Comic Bert Kreischer is coming to Victoria on Sept. 8 for a performance at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre. (Courtesy Bert Kreischer/Twitter)

Comic Bert Kreischer is coming to Victoria on Sept. 8 for a performance at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre. (Courtesy Bert Kreischer/Twitter)

Bert Kreischer bringing comedy show to Victoria this fall

Tickets on sale now for Sept. 8 show at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

American comic Bert Kreischer heads to Victoria this fall for a Sept. 8 show at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre.

Part of the new Berty Boy Relapse Tour, the show will follow on the heels of Kreischer’s Fully Loaded Comedy Festival tour, which is making stops this summer at various ballparks, racetracks and arenas.

Known for his storytelling abilities, Kreischer has filmed three stand-up specials for Netflix, as well as a docu-series, multiple podcasts, a YouTube cooking show and written a book.

His storytelling ranges from anecdotes about his family and fatherhood experiences, to his “infamous” story about robbing a train with the Russian mafia, which has recently been optioned to be turned into a film.

Tickets are now on sale through selectyourtickets.com and start at $57.35.

READ MORE: World cup basketball qualifier coming to Victoria this summer

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Comedysave on foodsVictoria

Previous story
Don McLean looks back at his masterpiece, ‘American Pie’
Next story
QA: director Jordan Peele on the dreams and nightmares of ‘Nope’

Just Posted

The 2022 Port Hardy Reigns Girls Club Volleyball Team. (Sandy Grenier photo)
Port Hardy Reigns Girls Volleyball team makes enthusiastic return to the court

Port McNeill Hospital. (Gazette file photo)
North Island hospitals’ emergency departments temporarily closed over the weekend

Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Ethan Bono will play in a pair of games in his hometown of Port McNeill in September 2022. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs exhibition schedule highlighted by trip to Port McNeill

Quatsino First Nation photo
First Nation and Western Forest Products take next step towards reconciliation and rights recognition