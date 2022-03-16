Blues band CURL to perform at the Gate House Theatre in Port McNeill

CURL will be playing covers from legends like Aretha Franklin and Etta James and original material

Vancouver Island blues band CURL is playing the Gate House Theatre on Saturday, March 26.

Helen Davies is the lead singer of CURL and also plays guitar. She’s been playing professionally for 30 years now, but specifically under the name CURL with two other band members for about 15 years.

She met bass player Susan Johnson in Calgary when she was 22.

“I was already playing music with other bands, but we decided to put our own band together,” said Davies. “We then found a woman who played the drums and we booked shows around Victoria as a little blues trio, and that was really fun, so then we started playing up and down the island.”

They soon added a keyboard player and started to get more and more higher profile gigs.

Davies noted they were originally an all-female band, but after one of the members recently left they replaced her with Andy Okell and Al Sabourin for larger venue shows.

As for what blues fans can expect from the concert on March 26, Davies noted they will be playing covers from legends like Aretha Franklin and Etta James, but also some of their original material from their CD’s as well.

CURL played for the first time in Port McNeill last summer at the North Island Music Fest, and Davies said the town itself is “really great, and we’re pleased to be able to have the opportunity to entertain the people of Port McNeill, it’s a wonderful town.”

Check out their website at www.curlgirls.ca for more information on the band.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $25 at eventbrite.ca.

