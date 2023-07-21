Britney Spears and will.i.am set to release new single

The two artists are releasing their new collaboration on July 21

A new promotional photo of Britney Spears and will.i.am has been released on the eve of their new collaboration.

LISTEN HERE:

Their much-awaited single “Mind Your Business” will be released on Friday, July 21, and marks Spears’ second release since her conservatorship ended, thanks in large part to the #FreeBritney movement. The two artists last collaborated on the 2013 hit Scream & Shout.

The new song is inspired by the lack of privacy in the digital age, something Spears is far too familiar with. Her highly-anticipated, tell-all memoir ‘The Woman in Me’ is set to be released in October.

