Marsha Stephanie Blake, left to right, Aaron Pierre, Clement Virgo, Kiana Madeira and Lamar Johnson all from the movie “Brother” pose for a photo at the Cinematic Arts Awards evening at the Canadian Screen Awards, in Toronto, on Thursday, April 13, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Marsha Stephanie Blake, left to right, Aaron Pierre, Clement Virgo, Kiana Madeira and Lamar Johnson all from the movie “Brother” pose for a photo at the Cinematic Arts Awards evening at the Canadian Screen Awards, in Toronto, on Thursday, April 13, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

‘Brother’ nabs 12 film Canadian Screen Awards ahead of gala honouring best in TV

Clement Virgo’s coming-of-age film won 12 of the 14 awards it was nominated for

The Canadian Screen Awards were feeling the Brother-ly love last night.

Clement Virgo’s coming-of-age film “Brother” won 12 of the 14 awards it was nominated for, including best motion picture, best direction and best-adapted screenplay.

Virgo says it’s a surreal experience to be honoured with the rest of the cast and crew at the awards show, where the film set a record.

Lamar Johnson nabbed the award for performance in a leading role, while Aaron Pierre took home performance in a supporting role.

A week of live events celebrating Canada’s media and entertainment industry wraps this evening with a gala recognizing television drama and comedies.

The leading television nominee is the CBC/BET Plus historical drama “The Porter” with 19 nominations.

The public broadcaster’s millennial comedy “Sort Of” received 15 nominations, followed by buddy-cop comedy “Pretty Hard Cases” with 11.

Highlights of the various awards shows will be broadcast Sunday in an hour-long special hosted by Samantha Bee on CBC and CBC Gem.

READ MORE: ‘BLK: An Origin Story’ takes home five Canadian Screen Awards on first day

Movies and TV

Previous story
French DJ Clozee to headline Bass Coast in Merritt

Just Posted

Email letters to editor@northislandgazette.com
LETTER: Port McNeill doctor gives his thoughts on the North Island health-care crisis

Have some thoughts about my thoughts? Email editor@northislandgazette.com
OPINION: Is another fast food restaurant opening in Port Hardy really that big of a deal?

The Town of Port McNeill will be getting funding for its Downtown Waterfront and Community Revitalization Plan. Photo courtesy Town of Port McNeill Facebook
North Island to see over $7 million for rural projects

Allison Briscoe competes in the Jack and Jill double hand buck event during Logger Sports action at Campbell River SalmonFest on Aug. 11, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Salmon Fest, North Island Contemporary Dance Series and more see funding from province