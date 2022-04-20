Bruce Springsteen tribute band coming to Port McNeill this weekend

Thunder Road is an 11 piece band from Victoria that gives you all of The Boss’ greatest hits

The Gate House Theatre is going to be rocking Saturday night when Thunder Road – A Bruce Springsteen Experience shows up to play.

Thunder Road is an 11 piece band from Victoria that gives you all of The Boss’ greatest hits. Lonnie Glass is the lead singer of the band and also plays guitar. He said that while two band members won’t be able to make it to the gig in Port McNeill, don’t worry, you’ll still be getting the full Thunder Road experience on April 23.

He noted the origin of the band actually goes back to 2019 when they spent “about eight months rehearsing” and then played their first gig in Victoria. “We had a whole island and mainland tour booked after that, but then COVID unfortunately hit.”

Once pandemic restrictions finally lifted in early April, the band was ready to start playing again, and now they’ve got “a whole bunch of dates booked again for the summer, fall and winter.”

When asked about visiting the North Island, Glass said this will be his first time travelling up to see all the communities in the area, and he’s looking forward to finally getting to visit.

“I’m so thrilled to be going right up to the top, it’s going to be a great experience,” he said.

As for what people can expect from the show, “you’re gonna get all of Springsteen’s biggest hits,” Glass confirmed, noting they play Springstreen songs from pre-1980 in the first set, and then the second set is mostly Born In The USA hits.

It will be an uptempo rock show, with Glass stating the band plays straight through the entire night with no intermission.

“We hope people can get up and dance,” he said. “Our show is high energy, it’s like having the E-Street Band in your living room, we have so much fun.”

The show starts at 8:00 p.m. at the Gate House Theatre and Sarah Smith will be playing live as a special guest. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/thunder-road-tickets-271845616557.

Check out Thunder Road’s website for more information on the band at lonnieglass.wixsite.com/lonnieglass

@NIGazette

editor@northislandgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ConcertsLive music