Chemainus Theatre preparing to Gaslight Vancouver Island audiences

Bella (Nyiri Karakas) thinks she has the ideal marriage to Jack (Ben Sanders), but looks can be deceiving in Gaslight at the Chemainus Theatre. Costume design is by Crystal Hanson and set design by Hans Saefkow. (Photo by Koh Lauren Quan)

New adaptations shed a slightly different light on classic tales such as Gaslight, being staged at the Chemainus Theatre April 28-May 28.

The 1944 movie based on the 1938 play by Patrick Hamilton later renamed Angel Street and starring Charles Boyer and Ingrid Bergman is well-known, but there’s also a British movie from 1940 that more closely resembles the play.

An adaptation written by Johnna Wright and Patty Jamieson is what the Chemainus Theatre audience will see and it paints a slightly different picture with a heroine finding her way.

The plot involves Bella Manningham believing she’s living an idyllic married life with her charming husband Jack. But items disappear, pictures move and the gaslight dims while Bella worries she’s losing her grip on reality and will drive Jack away. Secrets from the past reveal themselves, as Bella searches for answers in the classic thriller.

The new adaptation premiered at the Shaw Festival Theatre in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario last year.

Ben Sanders, who portrays Jack in the Chemainus production, was in the workshop of the show before it premiered at the Shaw Festival.

“These playwrights have looked at this story that people are familiar with from a modern perspective, but are true to the period,” noted Sanders.

The power of a woman is enhanced and “what if we re-examine the story with that in mind?” he added.

Sanders has nothing but great things to say about the other members of the cast – Nyiri Karakas as Bella, Erin Ormond as Elizabeth and Jenaya Barker as Nancy plus the work of director Sarah Rodgers and the amazing creative team in Chemainus.

“It’s such a jewel, a beautiful theatre,” he said. “I was blown away with what the craft people are doing and the set people. The quality of the work they’re doing easily rivals the stuff I’m seeing on American sets.”

Sanders grew up in the country near London, Ont. “I was like a farm kid who didn’t fit in on the farm,” he quipped.

Sanders eventually turned to acting and has numerous television and theatre roles to his credit. Astute viewers of the popular CBC-TV series Murdoch Mysteries will know Sanders from his recent appearance in the 2023 season finale as Detective Edwards, who takes over for Inspector Thomas Brackenreid.

“He seemed like a nice guy at first,” Sanders said of his role as Edwards.

He’ll be putting those character traits to good use as Jack in Gaslight.

“It’s such a beautifully-constructed mystery,” Sanders added.

With all of his TV projects that also included Frankie Drake Mysteries, “I have been more or less away from theatre for a few years,” he indicated. “It’s very thrilling for me to get back to the stage.”

It’s his first time in Chemainus and a long time coming.

“I’ve been out to the Island when I was 18 and I thought it was like heaven on Earth,” Sanders confided.

Karakas is also performing in Chemainus for the first time.

“It’s a company I’ve had my eyes on for a couple of years,” she enthused. “I’m really grateful and excited to be here, working on this show particularly.”

Karakas is from Vancouver, born and raised on the North Shore. She made a significant career change after taking political science at Western University in London, Ont. and then obtaining her masters in public policy at Wilfred Laurier.

In 2017, Karakas went to East 15 Acting School in London, England and graduated from the masters program.

“After that, I moved to Toronto and worked there for a couple of years,” she said.

During the pandemic, Karakas moved back to Vancouver but did two gigs in Toronto last year.

Gaslight will be her second show in B.C. this year after appearing in Sense and Sensibility at the Arts Club in Vancouver.

Everything about the role of Bella appeals to Karakas.

“Her character has a very strong part in the piece,” she noted. “She sort of goes through a metamorphosis.

“It’s challenging in that there’s a significant change that happens in the character throughout the piece. I find that exciting as an actor. I think it’s a great piece for the community in Chemainus. It was well-received at the Shaw Festival.”

Karakas likes how different directors bring a unique perspective to the piece and that’s certainly the case here with Rodgers.

A Christmas In Wales and A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur were previously directed in Chemainus by Rodgers. Doing Gaslight is a pleasure.

“My mother was a huge Ingrid Bergman fan,” she said. “We would watch it every year it was on television. So I grew up with this beautiful film.”

The new adaptation speaks to the timing of the piece now, Rodgers added.

“This woman is being ‘gaslit’ by her husband. There is a double meaning to it. He (Hamilton) didn’t create the term in the way we use it today. He was using it for a suspenseful effect in the play.”

Ironically, Rodgers pointed out, the term ‘gaslight’ was the word of the year in 2022, defined as “the act or practice of grossly misleading someone especially for one’s own advantage.”

“Isn’t that amazing this play written in 1938 and in 2022 that word would become the word of the year,” Rodgers indicated.

So everything old is new again in many ways, much to Rodgers’ enjoyment.

“We’re having a wonderful time,” she said. “I have an amazing cast and an incredible design team. It’s so exciting to be creating this British/Victorian home and it’s a lavish and fun set.”

Gaslight comes with an age recommendation of 14+ due to adult themes, scenes of violence, loud noises, strobe lighting effects and depictions of psychological abuse (gaslighting) that may be triggering to some audience members.

Nyiri Karakas as Bella and Ben Sanders as Jack in a new adaptation of the classic play Gaslight at the Chemainus Theatre until May 28. (Photo by Koh Lauren Quan)