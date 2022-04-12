Cirque du Soleil returns to Victoria with OVO this June. (Courtesy Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre)

Cirque du Soleil returns to Vancouver Island this spring with OVO

Seven performances will transform Victoria’s Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre in June

From crickets bouncing off trampolines to a hypnotic spider contorting inside her web, these bugs are sure to excite audiences.

Cirque du Soleil is returning to Victoria this spring.

OVO is a high-energy, high-acrobatic production that will transform the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre for seven performances from June 16 to 19.

“OVO is a colourful intrusion into a new day in the life of insects; a non-stop riot of energy and movement,” according to a release. “Through show-stopping acrobatics highlighting the unique personalities and abilities of selected insect species, OVO explores the beauty of biodiversity in all its contrasts and vibrancy.”

Comprised of 100 people from 25 different countries, including 52 artists, OVO (meaning egg in Portuguese) has been seen by more than seven million people in 155 cities since its debut in 2009.

General ticket sales for the Victoria shows open April 19 at selectyourtickets.com.

