Island artist Laura Jayne designs 2022 Vancouver Island MusicFest poster

Laura Jayne’s work, “SHE,” has been unveiled as the Vancouver Island MusicFest’s official poster for the 2022 event.

With the return of its live festival this July, Vancouver Island MusicFest has again called upon the talented artist Laura Jayne to create the 2022 poster image.

The MusicFest team was first drawn to Laura’s work in 2020 and asked her to create an image for the poster. Sadly, due to the pandemic, that year the Festival and Laura’s work didn’t receive the exposure it deserved.

“When the Vancouver Island MusicFest team contacted me this year to do their poster again, I was obviously super stoked to have another shot. After hearing the MusicFest team’s ideas I started to visualize how I would do the piece almost immediately,” explained Laura. “I did one sketch quite quickly and after some feedback ‘SHE’ came out. My heart was pounding with excitement and I couldn’t wait to hear their reaction.”

The MusicFest team loved it!

“This image speaks to the incredibly gifted female artists who will be performing on our stages this summer,” said Doug Cox, MusicFest artistic director. “They represent the broadest range of musical genres and are among the best in the world.”

Laura Jayne is a certified “art specialist” originally from Kelowna. She attended Shawnigan Lake Private School on Vancouver Island for her high school years. This was where she really decided to make teaching art her career of choice. From private school she carried onto Camosun College where she graduated from the visual arts program with a diploma. From there she transferred into third year at the University of Victoria for the art education program, earning her bachelor of education degree, certifying her to teach art at a senior high level.

Laura has been painting and drawing since she was very young and has now sold hundreds of original works. She puts great care, detail and a “piece of her heart” into each creation. Since returning to Vancouver Island, Laura has been inspired by the absolute beauty of the Comox Valley and it’s very evident in her recent art works.

“It’s time to come together to celebrate with art and music in this little piece of paradise we get to call home!” You can follow Laura on Instagram @laurajayneartstudio and on Facebook @laurajayneartstudio

For VI MusicFest weekend passes, information on camping and volunteering go to islandmusicfest.com

