Disney will launch streaming service late this year

The service, called Disney Plus, has no pricing yet

FILE - In this May 12, 2015, file photo, visitors walk near Sleeping Beauty’s Castle at Disneyland Paris, in Marne la Vallee, east of Paris. The Euro Disney group is going on trial in France, Wednesday May 25, 2016, for publishing an allegedly discriminatory job ad requesting that candidates have “European citizenship” to work as parade artists at its famous Disneyland Paris theme park. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

Disney says its new video streaming service will launch in the U.S. as early as October.

The service, called Disney Plus, has no pricing yet. Disney is revealing details at an investor event Thursday in Burbank, California.

READ MORE: Apple announces its long-awaited streaming TV service

The streaming service is expected to take on rivals Netflix, HBO Go and Showtime Anytime. Disney also owns a controlling stake in streaming service Hulu.

Disney Plus will launch in the last quarter of this year. It will focus on family-friendly shows when it launches, including a live action Star Wars series and a series about Marvel character Loki.

Disney ended a lucrative licensing relationship with Netflix in order to create the streaming service and faces challenges as it builds a service to compete with the entrenched streaming leaders.

The Associated Press

