Drake drops ‘Care Package’ compilation album

The project features tracks like ‘Can I’ that leaked around the release of his fourth album, ‘Views.’

Drake has just dropped a new compilation album called “Care Package.”

The new release brings together loose songs throughout the Toronto-native rapper’s career. The project features tracks like “Can I” that leaked around the release of his fourth album, “Views.”

Also on the tracklist is “Dreams Money Can Buy,” which came out between his albums “Thank Me Later” and “Take Care.”

He also recently dropped “Omerta” and “Money in the Grave” in honour of the Toronto Raptors’ first NBA Championship title in franchise history.

READ MORE: LeBron James joins Drake in Canadian sports media deal

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
The Malcolm Island Artist’s Collective holds pop-up art show and sale

Just Posted

Port Hardy RCMP looking to solve theft crime

If your information leads to an arrest or charge you may be eligible for a cash award of up to $2000

The Malcolm Island Artist’s Collective holds pop-up art show and sale

There was a wide range of media, styles and approaches included in the show

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: Varney Bay eagle

“I photographed this new eagle just further down the inlet from the mill”

Trudeau praises actions of coast guard in help with deadly float plane crash

Four people, including pilot, were killed while five survived when plane went down near Port Hardy

Heavy rainfall to drench B.C.’s south coast

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement ahead of unseasonably strong front

Yoho National Park gets etiquette signs to help international tourists use outhouses

The signs ask users to sit rather than stand on toilet seats

Vancouver Island man charged with sexual assaults involving sex trade workers

Port Alberni man arrested in connection with crimes that happened in Nanaimo

89-year-old machete attack victim continues to recover in Vancouver Island hospital

Bob Plumb likely to lose sight in his left eye after

Researchers look at how to help homeless in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside find, keep jobs

With $365,000 from B.C., project will look at how individualizing support can increase job retention

Bear spray, bullets among hazards that have caused fires at B.C. recycling depots

Recycling BC says that hazardous materials mixed in with paper, plastics are dangerous to workers

B.C. MLA renews call for law against gay ‘conversion therapy’

‘If you are gay, you do not need to be fixed’

Breastless Friends Forever: How breast cancer brought four B.C. women together

They met during chemotherapy. Now they’re inseparable

Blaney advocates for seniors ministry, strategy

In a cabinet shuffle last year, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appointed Hamilton… Continue reading

Federal leaders’ debates conflicts with countrywide environment panel in October

The two sides are looking at options to resolve the scheduling conflict

Most Read