FILE - Ellen DeGeneres appears during a taping of the "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," in Burbank, Calif. on May 24, 2016. DeGeneres, who has seen ratings hit after allegations of running a toxic workplace, has decided her upcoming season next year will be the last. It coincides with the end of her contract. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Ellen DeGeneres to end her TV talk show next year: report

Three of the show’s producers exited over the summer amid allegations of a dysfunctional workplace

Ellen DeGeneres is calling time on her long-running talk show, according to reports.

The daytime host, who has seen a ratings hit after allegations of running a toxic workplace, has decided that her upcoming season will be the last, ending in 2022. It coincides with the end of her contract.

“When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged – and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore,” DeGeneres told The Hollywood Reporter, which first broke the news.

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” which started airing in 2003 and is distributed by Warner Bros., has a mix of dancing, games and giveaways along with A-list celebrities. But the host, who built her brand on the motto “Be Kind,” opened season 18 in September with a lengthy apology.

Three of the show’s producers exited over the summer amid allegations of a dysfunctional workplace that harbored misbehavior, including sexual misconduct and racially insensitive remarks.

Nielsen data shows “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” viewership dropped by 1.1 million people this season, from 2.6 million viewers to 1.5 million viewers.

DeGeneres was the recipient of the Kennedy Center’s Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2015 and the Presidential Medal of Freedom under Barack Obama in 2016. In addition to her talk show, she has had a hand in Fox’s “The Masked Dancer,” NBC’s “Ellen’s Game of Games” and HBO Max’s “Ellen’s Next Great Designer.”

DeGeneres’s scripted TV show “Ellen” became a historic landmark in TV history in the 1990s when her character came out as gay.

Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press

Most Read