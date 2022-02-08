Filming for Reginald the Vampire TV series draws onlookers to Saanich corner

Saanich is buzzing, especially around a former gas station at Vanalman Avenue and Glanford Road, which has been transformed into a colourful eatery – at least temporarily.

It’s all part of filming for a new horror-comedy series called Reginald the Vampire, a crew member who wished to remain anonymous confirmed to Black Press Media.

The bright yellow building sporting a Slushy Shack sign has drawn crowds of onlookers on the fringes of the lot to admire the elaborate set, the costumes and makeup.

Cast and crew filmed under umbrellas and plastic sheaths despite bouts of February rain on Tuesday (Feb. 8).

The series stars Jacob Batalon (Spiderman franchise sidekick Ned) as Reginald Baskin, a chubby vampire in a world full of “beautiful, fit and vain vampires,” and is expected to conclude filming in March, according to the Creative B.C. website.

Deadline reports it is expected to premiere on the Syfy Network later this year.

