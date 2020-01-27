Two camera men inspect their equipment (Cole Schisler photo)

Filming for Resident Alien begins in Ladysmith

Aliens and excitement take over the streets of Ladysmith during new TV series

Resident Alien has arrived in Ladysmith.

Filming began Monday morning and will continue until Thursday, January 30.

RELATED: Ladysmith set to star in new Syfy series: Resident Alien

1st Avenue and Roberts Street was the site for much of Monday’s filming. Businesses were open as per usual. There was minimal interruption to road and pedestrian traffic. RCMP on scene said everything was going smoothly, and people were excited to see filming in Ladysmith.

One Ladysmith resident, Lacey Bryce said the show is ‘right up her alley’.

“I quite like science fiction, and for this to be here in my hometown makes it even more interesting. I’m definitely going to be watching the show to see my town in it – just like Sonic,” Bryce said.

RELATED: Resident Alien request for parking and road closures approved

In general, filming will be between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. over the four days. Vehicles should expect some traffic control on 1st Ave and Roberts St during these hours. There are production staff ready to assist residents with any needs that are impacted by the filming.

Gord Kurbis of CTV news was on scene talking to Ladysmith residents about the show (Cole Schisler photo)

Most Read