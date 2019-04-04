FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2017 file photo, Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs during the concert of their ‘No Filter’ Europe Tour 2017 at U Arena in Nanterre, outside Paris, France. ‚Äù (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

Fleetwood Mac to replace Stones at New Orleans Jazz Fest

Fleetwood Mac will close the main stage on May 2

Fleetwood Mac is stepping in to replace the Rolling Stones during the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

Festival organizers announced Thursday that Fleetwood Mac will close the main stage on May 2.

READ MORE: What’s wrong with Mick Jagger?

The Stones were slated to headline the festival that day as part of a special celebration to mark the festival’s 50th anniversary. But the group announced March 30 that they would be postponing their latest tour so singer Mick Jagger could receive medical treatment.

Festival organizers say people who bought the higher-priced tickets to see the Stones will get refunds.

READ MORE: The Rolling Stones to play only one Canadian tour stop – and it won’t be in B.C.

Tickets to see Fleetwood Mac as well as a slate of other performances festival that day will cost $75 through April 19.

The Associated Press

