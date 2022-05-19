Gate House Theatre to use funding to purchase a portable green room

If you’re wonder what the Gate House Theatre is going to do with the $17,650 Arts Infrastructure grant it received recently from the B.C. government, Gord Oppen says the money will be going towards the purchase of a green room for the back area of the theatre.

A green room is basically a space that functions as a waiting room and lounge for performers before, during, and after a performance or show when they are not busy on stage.

Oppen, who is the president of the Gate House Theatre, says that the green room will be a portable building that will be used by “all of the dancers and actors, this way they won’t have to change upstairs and then walk through the crowd to deliver their performance.”

When the theatre saw there was grant funding available, they decided to apply for it and hope for the best.

“A bunch of us in the theatre took a stab at creating what we felt was a good application, and then we ended up getting a cheque in the mail for $17,000,” laughed Oppen, noting they weren’t sure at first where the money came from, but once they saw an online news story about the funding, they realized it had come from the B.C. government.

Oppen said the funding should hopefully cover the entire cost of adding a portable building they can use as a green room, and he estimated they will likely have it installed and ready for use by August.

