‘Grass is Green’ contemporary dance coming to North Island venues

Audiences will engage and be captivated by the elegance of this contemporary dance fusion

BC Movement Arts and Chutzpah! PLUS are thrilled to partner to bring the Canadian premiere of the stunning “Grass is Green” – by San Francisco/NYC based UNA Productions to BC Movement Arts’ North Island Contemporary Dance Series and Chutzpah! PLUS this Spring.

“Grass is Green” is an evening-length work, blending contemporary dance, drag performance, and live music that considers both humanity and the land we are a part of. Performed with exquisite artistry by six dancers and drag queen/live cellist/live pianist, Rose Nylons, this highly physical and exuberant work, brilliantly performed, embodies a cycle of rebirth, representations of queer intimacy, and moments of communal joy, grief and connectivity.

Audiences will engage and be captivated by the elegance of this contemporary dance fusion.

This all-ages show is a beautiful experience of dance, music and human connections in motion.

“We are overjoyed to be able to showcase and share with the North Island and Vancouver the superb and innovative UNA Productions and the exceptional artistry of the performers and engage on this partnership supporting each other to bring urban and rural together through dance,” says BCMAS’ Artistic/Executive Director, Mary-Louise Albert and Chutzpah! Festival’s Artistic Managing Director, Jessica Gutteridge.

Choreography: Chuck Wilt in collaboration with the performers.

Performers: Kira Fargas, Dominica Greene, Dasol Kim, Rebecca Margolick, Hadassah Perry, Chuck Wilt and Rose Nylons.

Music: Donna Summer, Sylvester, DJ Koze/Nils Frahm, Julia Wolfe/Matthew Welch, Michael Nyman and Rose Nylons.

Based in San Francisco and New York City, UNA Productions is a dance production company, founded in 2013 by Artistic Director and Choreographer Chuck Wilt, creating, teaching and performing internationally. UNA creates original productions that incorporate contemporary dance, live-music and drag performance. UNA’s mission is to discover and communicate deeply rooted embodiments of human existence through physically powerful dancing, unapologetically Queer imagery and storytelling, celebrating individuality that is dedicated to bringing vibrancy and joy to the world.

Grass is Green has been performed in New York City (2022), San Francisco (2023) and was co-commissioned by

The Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center for its 2021 world premiere in Baltimore. Grass is Green was created with support as an Artist in Residence at the 92nd St. Y’s Harkness Dance Center; as Artist in Residence at Brooklyn College through the CUNY Dance Initiative and as an Artist in Residence at Berkeley Ballet Theatre.

Ticket Information for BC Movement Arts shows in Sointula, Alert Bay, Port Hardy and Campbell River

VISIT: https://www.bcmovementarts.com/projects/grass-is-green-una-productions or CALL: 1-604-970-3206

Ticket Information for the Chutzpah! PLUS show in Vancouver

VISIT: https://chutzpahfestival.com/2022/una-grass or CALL: 1-604-257-5117

a BC MOVEMENT ARTS SOCIETY and CHUTZPAH! PLUS Partnership Presentation

“Grass is Green”

By UNA Productions

Tuesday, April 25 @ 7:30 pm

Vancouver – Norman & Annette Rothstein Theatre

Thursday, April 27 @ 7:30 pm

Sointula – Athletic Hall

Friday, April 28 @ 7:30 pm

Sointula – Athletic Hall

Saturday, April 29 @ 3:00 pm

Alert Bay – ‘Namgis Lawrence Ambers Memorial Rec. Centre

Sunday, April 30 @ 7:00 pm

Port Hardy – Civic Centre

Tuesday, May 2 @ 7:00 pm

Campbell River – Tidemark Theatre

Arts and EntertainmentDance