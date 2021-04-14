‘Green and Blue’: B.C. country musician releases tribute song for front-line workers

The music video for “Green and Blue” featured a Willington Care Centre in Burnaby as well as some of the volunteers and employees. (Screenshot/Todd Richard) Todd Richard recently released “Green and Blue,” a heartfelt country ballad thanking the frontline workers battling against the pandemic. (Screenshot/ Todd Richard)

Harrison Hot Springs country artist Todd Richard has done it again.

Richard recently released “Green and Blue,” a heartfelt tribute and expression of gratitude to the front-line healthcare workers fighting back against the COVID-10 pandemic.

“Todd Richard’s Green and Blue is like a new anthem for our weary care aides, nurses, housekeeping and food services teams, administrators and managers who’ve been working hard to keep residents safe during the COVID crisis,” stated Terry Lake, CEO of the B.C. Care Providers Association and EngAge B.C. “Like with last year’s noise-making 7 p.m. salute, we can sing along with Todd as a tribute to their work.”

The BCCPA and SafeCare B.C. partially funded the music video, which was filmed in Burnaby at the Willington Care Centre.

“I want all of the front-line workers to know that this song is for them,” Richard said in a video posted to his Facebook page. “This video, along with the song and imagery, I believe, is going to help so many front-line workers that need to hear this. They need us to say ‘thank you for getting us through this.’”

Now available on YouTube, the three-minute music video was announced in February and has been in the works for several weeks prior to the video’s April release. As of Tuesday (April 13), it’s been viewed more than 3,000 times.

In addition to several music videos, Richard has three albums to his name, including the 2020 album titled “Live Your Life.”

