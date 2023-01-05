Guitarists bring international licks to Vancouver Island stages

A fresh and exciting lineup of talented artists lands on our shores as International Guitar Night kicks off an Island tour at the Farquhar at the University of Victoria, Jamie Cassels Centre later this month.

Performers Stephanie Jones of Australia, Jesus Guerrero of Spain, Canadian Jocelyn Gould and Itamar Erez of Israel bring their guitars and talents to promise a good time.

International Guitar Night marks several firsts this year, according to founder Brian Gore

“Our very first guitarist from Australia, our first Juno award winner, and the first player from Andalucia. Combine these elements with Gypsy Jazz and you’ve got the makings of a mind blowing musical extravaganza,” Gore said in a news release.

Gould is passionate about the tradition of jazz guitar, citing Grant Green, Kenny Burrell, Wes Montgomery and Joe Pass as primary influences.

That passion for music began at a very young age. Both of her parents played guitar, and she learned piano and voice from her father, who was an elementary school music teacher.

Jones is an active soloist and chamber musician currently based in Germany who recently finished her masters and is studying classical guitar performance with Thomas Müller-Pering at the prestigious University of Music Franz Liszt.

Guerrero started playing guitar at 11 and his natural virtuosity with the instrument and musical creativity have led to him to be one of the most sought-after figures of the current flamenco scene.

READ ALSO: How to help your money grow in 2023 against a backdrop of economic uncertainty

Erez – a faculty member at the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra School Of Music – blends the delicateness of Middle Eastern music, the freedom found in jazz, and the passion of flamenco to create a distinct sound. As a composer, he has written for various chamber ensembles and groups as well as numerous pieces for the classical guitar and is currently working on new material for his next CD.

Newcomers and returning veterans of the tour will collaborate their unique styles together to create an unforgettable series of performances. The audience can expect to enjoy a mosaic of classical guitar, modern fingerstyle, flamenco, jazz, gypsy jazz stylings and so much more.

The artists perform a series of concerts Island-wide. International Guitar Night lands at UVic on Jan. 25, Cowichan Performing Arts Centre in Duncan on Jan. 26 and the Port Theatre in Nanaimo on Jan. 27.

Get UVic tickets at 250-721-8480 or visit tickets.uvic.ca.

Visit internationalguitarnight.com for more info and a taste of the music.

christine.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@oakbaynews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

EntertainmentUVic