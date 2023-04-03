This image released by Lucasfilm shows Boyd Holbrook in a scene from “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.” (Lucasfilm Ltd. via AP)

‘Indiana Jones’ to premiere at Cannes with tribute to Ford

Fifth installment of the adventuring archeologist premiers May 18

Indiana Jones is swinging into the French Riviera.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” the fifth film in the Harrison Ford adventure series, will make its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 18, festival organizers announced Monday. Cannes will also pay a tribute to Ford for his career.

The premiere of “Dial of Destiny,” directed by James Mangold, comes 15 years after 2008’s “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” premiered at the French festival. “Dial of Destiny,” billed as the final chapter in the franchise, will open in U.S. theaters June 28.

“Dial of Destiny,” which had been rumored to be heading to Cannes, adds a second megawatt premiere to this year’s festival, which kicks off May 16.

On Friday, Cannes announced the premiere of Martin Scorsese’s much-anticipated “Killers of the Flower Moon,” an adaptation for Apple TV+ of David Grann’s bestseller about a series of murders of the Osage Nation in 1920s Oklahoma. Its cast includes Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. The film’s premiere, set for May 20, will mark Scorsese’s first film in Cannes since “After Hours” in 1986.

The full Cannes lineup will be announced April 13.

—Jake Coyle, The Associated Press

