Indigenous B.C. children invited to enter ‘gratitude’ art contest

A Fraser Valley family services society is asking Indigenous kids what they are grateful for as part of an art competition.

The Xyólheméylh Gratitude Art Contest, put on by the Fraser Valley Aboriginal Children and Family Services Society, is open to all B.C. Indigenous children and youth between the ages of three and 19.

Kids are asked to express what they are thankful for in the form of artwork (a drawing or a painting) and then submit their work for a chance to win money.

Winning entries will be made into thank-you cards for the agency.

The Xyólheméylh Gratitude Art Contest runs Feb. 1 to 12 and there are two age categories: three to 12, and 13 to 19. Prizes are $150 for first place, $100 for second and $50 for third in each category.

To enter, send a photo of the artwork, along with name, age and phone number to info@xyolhemeylh.bc.ca with “Gratitude Contest” in the subject line.

The deadline is 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.

