Juno Awards returning to Saskatoon next year for the first time since 2007

The 49th annual Juno Awards are headed back to Saskatoon.

For the first time in over a decade, the country’s biggest celebration of Canadian music will take place in Saskatchewan where a week of events culminate with the broadcast on March 15, 2020.

It’s the first time the Junos have landed in the city since 2007.

That’s when host Nelly Furtado picked up five awards on the back of her chart-topping third studio album “Loose,” co-produced by Timbaland.

Next year’s Junos will broadcast live on CBC from the SaskTel Centre, which has undergone renovations since the event was last held there.

Organizers say the arena can now accommodate more than 15,000 fans.

This year’s Junos take place in London, Ont., and will be hosted by Sarah McLachlan on March 17.

The Canadian Press

