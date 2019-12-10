‘Jurassic World 3’ will film in Metro Vancouver under working title ‘Arcadia’

Filming is set to take place between Feb. 24 and March 6, 2020

Jurassic Park is coming to Canada. Not the zone outside the Toronto Raptors arena that thousands of fans jammed in June. According to a B.C. production list, the third film in the rebooted “Jurassic World” series will be partially shot in Metro Vancouver between Feb. 24 and March 6, 2020.

Chris Pratt will reprise his starring role along with Bryce Dallas Howard, Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, Sam Neill and original cast members who have been announced for the trilogy’s final instalment, directed by Colin Trevorrow. Specific filming locations are not yet known, but a working title, “Arcadia,” has been released. (In “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” Arcadia was the name of the boat that shipped dinosaurs from Isla Nublar to auction.)

Aside from Vancouver, filming locations listed on IMDb include O’ahu, Hawaii, Malta and Pinewood Studios in London, England.

The planned release date for “Jurassic World 3” is June 11, 2021.

