Kaley Cuoco has 1st child, a daughter, with Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco is flying high after giving birth to her first child.

The star of “ The Flight Attendant ” and “ The Big Bang Theory ” said on Instagram Saturday that she and fellow actor Tom Pelphrey now have a daughter named Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey.

“The new light of our lives!” Cuoco posted, along with a series of pictures of the baby, who was born Thursday. “We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle.”

Cuoco has been married twice before, most recently to equestrian Karl Cook. The two split in 2021. Last year she began dating Pelphrey, and in October they announced they were expecting a child together.

Cuoco, 37, appeared for 12 seasons on the CBS sitcom “The Big Bang Theory.” She has played the title role in “ The Flight Attendant ” on HBO Max for two seasons, and was nominated for an Emmy for each.

It’s also the first child for Pelphrey, 40, who has acted primarily in soaps, including “Guiding Light” and “As The World Turns.”

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Arts and EntertainmentEntertainment

Previous story
New this week: Brooke Shields, ‘Grease’ prequel and NF album

Just Posted

Campbell River’s Vancouver Island Regional Library branch. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Over $2 million coming to North Island libraries

Front L-R: Councillor John Tidbury, Mayor Pat Corbett-Labatt, Jay Hartling - BHP, Councillor Janet Dorward, Noramay Isaac, Councillor Dennis Dugas, Thinus Fick - BHP. Back L-R: CAO Heather Nelson-Smith, Director of Recreation Tanya Kaul, Shauna Snyder, BHP & Councillor Fred Robertson. (Submitted photo)
BHP mining company makes massive $250k donation to Port Hardy’s indoor swimming pool

The income tax filing deadline is approaching. Income tax is one of several taxes paid by Canadians. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready to file your taxes?

A BC Ferries vessel approaches the Saltery Bay terminal on the Sunshine Coast. (John McKinley file)
BC Ferries fares could climb 9.2 per cent each of the next 4 years, CEO says they won’t