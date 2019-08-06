Keith Urban to be back for Sunfest 2020 in Cowichan

Headliner Jason Aldean performs for a rapturous crowd at Sunfest 2019. For more from Sunfest, see page 17. (Kelsey McLean/Citizen) Terri Clark sings for a huge crowd on Friday night, Aug. 2 at Sunfest 2019. (Kelsey McLean/Citizen) No matter how you look at it, the main stage at Laketown Ranch is huge. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen) After his terrible experience in Las Vegas recently, Jason Aldean showed considerable force of mind in being able to step on stage at Sunfest. Understandably, security was super-tight during his performance. (Kelsey McLean/Citizen) The Hillside Outlaws warm up the crowd on the Main Stage at Laketown Ranch on Saturday night. (Kelsey McLean/Citizen) With the Hillside Outlaws on stage, it’s rockin’ at Sunfest in Lake Cowichan. (Kelsey McLean/Citizen) Jason Aldean’s trucks arrive Thursday night, exciting fans about his performance the next night. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen) The Sirup family of Lake Cowichan is ready for some Sunfest fun. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen) Friends of Lindsay Elzinga show up to turn her show into a great big block party. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen) Lindsay Elzinga and her band heat up the Sunfest Main Stage on Thursday evening, Aug. 1. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen) Lindsay Elzinga performs Thursday night on the big stage at Laketown Ranch. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen) Sunfest is just a great time for everyone. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen) Lindsay Elzinga’s proud dad, John, centre, joins the applause for his daughter after her Main Stage show at Sunfest. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen) Andrew Hyatt plays the Main Stage at Sunfest. (Kelsey McLean/Citizen) Mitchell Tenpenny had to rearrange his schedule but he still had time for a great Sunfest set. (Kelsey McLean/Citizen) Andrew Hyatt sings for the crowd at Laketown Ranch during Sunfest 2019. (Kelsey McLean/Citizen) Mounties and paramedics prepare for Sunfest with a briefing behind the Main Stage Thursday. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen) Shawn Austin gets right out on the side stage to the delight of the big crowd. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen) Shawn Austin sings for the big crowd at Sunfest. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Sunfest 2019 is in the books for another year of sun, fun, and great music at Lake Cowichan’s Laketown Ranch. Tens of thousands showed up for the four-day country music festival.

There was excitement even when Jason Aldean’s transport trucks showed up a day before his show, so you can imagine the thrill of seeing the superstar onstage at Sunfest on Friday, following a super gig by Canadian country songbird Terri Clark.

By Saturday night, it was time for Maren Morris to bring her No. 1 hit, ‘Girl’, to Sunfest, and she really looked the part with a sizzling set. Even before she hit the stage, the crowd had been treated to an onstage wedding, just to add even more romance to the evening.

Sunday, which turned out to be a real hot one weather-wise, featured some equally hot music onstage, winding up with Michael Ray and then Kip Moore giving the crowd something to talk about until next year.

Thursday was extra special for Lake Cowichan residents as Lindsay Elzinga, who told the crowd, “I grew up just down the street” took to the Main Stage. So many friends and family members showed up to cheer her on that the stage pit took on the atmosphere of a block party, where everyone knows everyone else and newcomers are welcomed to the gang.

So, who’s coming next year? It’s always a big question.

Keith Urban, who was a real crowd pleaser at Sunfest the last time he appeared, will be back to headline at Laketown Ranch as Sunfest celebrates 20 years in 2020.

Renewal tickets are on sale now at www.sunfestconcerts.com.