Local author talks about his book ‘The Blue Haired Girl’

Adam Hayes sat down with North Island Gazette Editor Tyson Whitney for an interview about the book.

Adam Hayes proudly holds up a first edition copy of ‘The Blue Haired Girl’, a fantasy novel he wrote while going through chemotherapy. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)

Adam Hayes will be selling copies of his independent dark fantasy novel ‘The Blue Haired Girl’ at the North Island Mall’s upcoming Christmas showcase (Dec. 14-15) in Port Hardy.

Hayes sat down with North Island Gazette Editor Tyson Whitney for an interview about the book, stating he has been passionate about writing his entire life and that he’s written a few books before in the past, but he never actually published any of them. “This is the first one I thought was good enough to show to the public,” he said, when asked about his background.

Hayes, who grew up in Duncan and now lives in Port Hardy, took some writing classes in college while earning a degree in political science and sociology, but said his writing skills have been “mostly self taught.”

He currently works as a probation officer, but was diagnosed with cancer back in 2017, which is when he got the idea to start writing ‘The Blue Haired Girl’.

“Cancer is quite boring, there’s not a lot of things you can do,” he said about the decision to start writing the book. “I had some time to kill so I brought my laptop in and spat out a novel.”

Hayes is now in remission and said his health has been going good “so far.”

He’s currently planning several books in the series, which is known as the ‘Zoltan Chronicles’, and is working on the sequel as we speak. “Writing a book is a big process, once it’s finished it has to be edited, proofread, and then the cover has to be designed and that kind of stuff,” he stated, adding there’s no tentative date yet for the sequel.

‘The Blue Haired Girl’ follows Anni, a blue-haired slave who travels across the magical land of Decariea in an epic struggle to bring freedom to a world in chains.

“In this world, slaves are required to wear these special bracelets… magical shackles, where if a slave misbehaves they get tighter, they got hotter, they get spikes inside… I think my experience with chemo kind of gave me the idea — I was sitting there with the IV in my arm feeling trapped and I think that’s where it all came from,” Hayes said.

