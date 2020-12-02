Natalie MacMaster coming to you through Cowichan Performing Arts Centre

Here’s your chance to enjoy the famed fiddler in an online show with her husband Donnell Leahy.

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy are inviting audiences into their home for ‘A Celtic Family Christmas’. (Submitted)

Did you have tickets to see Natalie MacMaster last March, only to have your excitement dashed at the last minute when the show was abruptly cancelled by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic?

Here’s your chance to enjoy the famed fiddler in an online show with her husband Donnell Leahy and family.

The Cowichan Performing Arts Centre is offering tickets to A Celtic Family Christmas, coming to your screen on Saturday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. And with your $25 ticket, you can access the show anytime it’s good for you until the end of December on the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre website.

“Join our family for some music, traditions and cheer!” said MacMaster. “This Christmas season, our family is inviting the world to our home, virtually, to witness our music, life and preparation at Christmas time.

“Mostly music, it will also include candid moments around the kitchen, decorating the tree, and other bits of Christmas chaos!! We are excited to team up with local theatres to present this show.”

