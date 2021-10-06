VIDEO: New Coast Guard station totem making a statement on the North Island

Chief Calvin Hunt says the totem pole represents the Kwakiutl’s connection to the land, the sea and the sky. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)

Kwakiutl hereditary chief Calvin Hunt’s latest totem pole is taking shape.

The pole is a big one, 30-feet long and three-feet wide, and once finished it will be erected outside of the coast guard’s new logistics depot building across the bay in Port Hardy.

Hunt has been an artist for over four decades now and owns the Copper Maker Gallery, situated in the Tsakis Village (Fort Rupert), and continues to create works of art like masks, drums, carvings, and totem poles. He apprenticed under Tony Hunt Sr. at the Arts of the Raven Gallery in Victoria for 10 years at the beginning of his career. He’s also the grandson of the world-renowned carver Mungo Martin.

He used a cultural log for the project which is being sponsored by his family and the coast guard. He said normally he would have used a log like this one for a family project, but he felt it was important to use it to make a statement about the land.

“This pole is going to stand facing the water, you’re going to be able to see it across the bay in Carrot Park,” he confirmed. “We’re trying to make a statement here that at one time this was all Kwakiutl territory.”

Hunt said there used to be big houses and villages situated across the bay before the government moved everyone over to the Fort Rupert area.

As for what he’s carving into the cultural log to create the story behind the totem pole, Hunt said the base of it features a bear holding on to a salmon.

“At one time there was so much salmon around here it was just incredible, our resources were managed so well, but now they’re almost all gone,” he said. “Salmon are so important to our culture for our potlatches and our feasting.”

The middle part of the pole shows a killer whale with a mink coming out of the blowhole and a raven on top that tells the tale of a famous legend passed down through generations from the Tlingit side of his family.

The massive eagle resting on top represents the Kwakiutl nation.

“We’re the head tribe of all the Kwakwaka’wakw people, so when there’s a potlatch or a feast the Kwakiutl are always first to speak.”

Finally, there’s a sun that represents the First Nation’s creation story.

“These figures are all important to the Kwakiutl,” he said, pointing out that all the artwork combined together represents the First Nation’s connection to the land, the sea and the sky.

Hunt estimated he’s been working on the pole for over two months now, and has been carving it entirely by himself. He’s aiming to finish carving it and have it painted by November.

