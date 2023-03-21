North Island Concert Society announces new concert for March 26

Singer Ty Koch and Pianist Nico Rhodes are coming to take the place of the cancelled bluegrass concert from February.

Ty Koch, vocals and Nico Rhodes, keyboard perform a mix of everything from Classical art song, musical theatre favourites, crooner tunes, popular ballads, original songs with a blues vibe and vintage rock & roll! Ty & Nico just returned from a tour of northern British Columbia in February and are delighted to perform in Port Hardy later this month.

Ty Koch is a young singer based in Vancouver, who performs a variety of musical genres including blues, rock, and classical music. He was a member of the BC Boys Choir for many years. He began song writing at the age 17 performing with his friends. Over the last few years, Ty has been working with several artists performing and recording at theatres, local clubs and festivals including the Nanaimo Big Band Festival and on two Rise Up Reality TV Tours which can be viewed on Roku TV. Ty has recorded and released two songs: Go to War and Waiting to Be Found.

Nico Rhodes is a genre jumping, multilingual musician who collaborates with other artists and artforms to experience and explore music in as many styles as possible. Growing up touring around the globe surrounded by artists and the world of theatre – he is equally comfortable playing jazz, classical, funk or roots music, orchestrating a symphony, writing musicals, and conducting choirs.

Nico Rhodes is one of the most in demand young arranger/musical directors in Canada, with 40 stage musicals to his credit. He’s written 400+ original compositions, four original musicals and arranged two symphonic pops concerts. He’s been nominated for two Jessie and five Ovation Awards and in 2019 was honoured with Nanaimo’s Emerging Cultural Leader Award. He composes for stage, screen and media, works with multiple choirs, plays with several jazz trios and tours in a duo with his mother, renowned chanteuse Joelle Rabu. In 2022, Nico created a new show entitled Piano Heist which showcases the piano for the last 300 years – he also produced the Chapter’s Project – a series of four multi-artist multi-genre concerts at The Port Theatre in Nanaimo.

The concert will take place at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 26 at the Port Hardy Civic Centre.

Tickets are available at Café Guido, Island Dawn’s, from Gail Neely in Port Alice, and at the door. Audience members who hold tickets from the cancelled “Jackson Hollow” concert can use those tickets to come to this new concert. The society will be attempting to contact all ticket holders by telephone.

