North Island Concert Society brings The Beatles Songbook to Port Hardy April 29

For the final concert of the 2022-2023 season, the Concert Society is thrilled to present “The Beatles Songbook”.

It is a celebration of the history, careers, and most of all the incredible music of those four lads from Liverpool. Featuring the Abbey Road Rockers, the show is headed up by Bruce Coughlan – a career songwriter and recording artist residing in British Columbia.

Bruce is a vocalist, multi-instrumentalist and composer with over four decades of professional experience. He is best known for his work with the group Tiller’s Folly and more recently with Voices of the Salish Sea.

This is not just a tribute band, but dedicated, talented musicians reminding and educating us about the greatest rock band that ever was. Great introductions, stories, a bit of historical context, and a fabulous list of songs will have everyone dancing and singing the night away with some of the most unforgettable music of all time.

The Abbey Road Rockers are also busy doing many school shows throughout B.C., educating younger audiences about the Beatles and the music they have probably heard but not known much about. The Rockers will be performing shows in the Vancouver Island North school district in the days before their public concert, and parents (and grandparents) shouldn’t be surprised to notice a Beatlemania revival happening!

“The engaging introductions, background stories, and well-planned sequence of songs took us all on a journey through sunshine, revolutions and love! Thank you, Beatles Songbook, for helping us to twist and shout our way into the (night)!”

The show will take place April 29 at 7:30 p.m. at the Port Hardy Civic Centre.

