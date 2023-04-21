The Beatles Songbook will be playing at the Port Hardy Civic Centre April 29. (Submitted photo)

The Beatles Songbook will be playing at the Port Hardy Civic Centre April 29. (Submitted photo)

North Island Concert Society brings The Beatles Songbook to Port Hardy April 29

This is not just a tribute band, but dedicated, talented musicians

For the final concert of the 2022-2023 season, the Concert Society is thrilled to present “The Beatles Songbook”.

It is a celebration of the history, careers, and most of all the incredible music of those four lads from Liverpool. Featuring the Abbey Road Rockers, the show is headed up by Bruce Coughlan – a career songwriter and recording artist residing in British Columbia.

Bruce is a vocalist, multi-instrumentalist and composer with over four decades of professional experience. He is best known for his work with the group Tiller’s Folly and more recently with Voices of the Salish Sea.

This is not just a tribute band, but dedicated, talented musicians reminding and educating us about the greatest rock band that ever was. Great introductions, stories, a bit of historical context, and a fabulous list of songs will have everyone dancing and singing the night away with some of the most unforgettable music of all time.

The Abbey Road Rockers are also busy doing many school shows throughout B.C., educating younger audiences about the Beatles and the music they have probably heard but not known much about. The Rockers will be performing shows in the Vancouver Island North school district in the days before their public concert, and parents (and grandparents) shouldn’t be surprised to notice a Beatlemania revival happening!

“The engaging introductions, background stories, and well-planned sequence of songs took us all on a journey through sunshine, revolutions and love! Thank you, Beatles Songbook, for helping us to twist and shout our way into the (night)!”

The show will take place April 29 at 7:30 p.m. at the Port Hardy Civic Centre.

Have a story tip? Email: editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Arts and EntertainmentLive music

Previous story
Popular Vancouver Island music duo Big Little Lions victims of elaborate Facebook hack
Next story
New this week: David Bowie, ‘Fatal Attraction’ and Smokey

Just Posted

The Beatles Songbook will be playing at the Port Hardy Civic Centre April 29. (Submitted photo)
North Island Concert Society brings The Beatles Songbook to Port Hardy April 29

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney requested a name change to her riding on April 20. Photo courtesy Youtube
MP wants to change North Island-Powell River riding name in spirit of reconciliation

Email letters to editor@northislandgazette.com
LETTER: Let’s wait and see how the changes help before we dump on the health-care system

‘Grass is Green’ contemporary dance. (Photo supplied)
‘Grass is Green’ contemporary dance coming to North Island venues

Pop-up banner image