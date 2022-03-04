North Island Concert Society – Joëlle Rabu & Nico Rhodes at the Civic Centre in Port Hardy

With a music career spanning over three decades, Island-raised singer-actor Joëlle Rabu is again on the stage as she joins forces with her son, award-winning pianist Nico Rhodes. The duo will be performing for the North Island Concert Society on March 12 to make up for the concert cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Well-known for her ability to delve into several musical styles, Joëlle’s interpretation of classic European cabaret-style tunes and jazz melodies; her rich vocal timbre and engaging stage presence; her heart wrenching torch songs and comedic moments have left audiences spellbound and on their feet. A two-time Jessie Award winner and Juno nominee, Joëlle has won international critical acclaim for her theatrical portrayal of the Parisian chanteuse, Edith Piaf, the iconic singer whose recordings were heard throughout Joëlle’s French upbringing. Joëlle has toured throughout 5 continents and won numerous accolades for her torch singing style and International charm. Singing in several languages, she has starred in numerous theatre productions, performed for royalty and has made several guest appearances with major symphony orchestras across Canada and the USA.

Nico is a gifted musician who uses his extensive pianistic skills to frame and enhance the intimate power of his mother’s superb vocal interpretations. A rising star in his own right, Nico was raised on tour with his singer mom and lighting designer dad and a trio of musicians who nurtured his musical upbringing ‘by osmosis’. By the time Nico was 16 he had already won several classical piano and jazz saxophone competitions. At 17, he was introduced to musical theatre and he has since directed, arranged and performed in more than two dozen stage shows across Canada, and by the time Nico was 25 he had already orchestrated two symphonic shows, one being his mother’s nationally treasured musical drama ‘Tonight…Piaf’. He has received several Ovation and Jessie Award nominations for innovative music direction in Vancouver’s theatre community, and in 2019, Nico was presented with his home-town’s highest art’s honour “Nanaimo’s Emerging Cultural Leader Award”. His career also included performing with his local Jazz Trio or being the other half of Roots & Grooves with the iconic Rick Scott or writing and orchestrating Broadway-style musicals for the Canadian theatre companies. Joining his mother, Joëlle, on stage is a highlight as he revisits the music he heard from a young age.

The connection that these two versatile performers have on stage is electric. The humorous banter that can only stem from their intergenerational points of view; their life’s paths that have caused heartache and laughter; their vulnerability is the fodder that creates musicality and theatricality into an unforgettable evening of lively entertainment and lush musical moments.

As one critic summed it up so well: “Rabu is Edith Piaf, Bette Midler and Carole Burnett all rolled into one extraordinary performer. Her passion-filled voice is spine-tingling and her stage presence electric.” “Nico Rhodes’ musical ability is nothing short of stunning with breathtakingly fresh sounds and style radiating from this young musician whose hands effortlessly fly across a keyboard leaving us in utter amazement and jumping to our feet at the end of a solo!”

The performance is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on March 12th at the Port Hardy Civic Centre. Tickets are available at Café Guido, Island Dawn’s in Port McNeill, and from Gail Neely in Port Alice. This concert is free for those with non-refunded season tickets from 2019-2020. Proof of double-vaccination and masks are required for this concert. For further information please call 250-956-0452.

We celebrate the return to live concessions at this event – provided this time by the Port Hardy Secondary Grad Class.

ConcertsLive music