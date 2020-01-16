North Island Concert Society: Marc Atkinson Trio coming to the Civic Centre

The North Island Concert Society returns Jan. 18 with the outstanding musical talents of the Marc Atkinson Trio and their guest violinist Cameron Wilson.

After more than two decades of musical output, Marc Atkinson is both difficult to define and readily identifiable. He is first and foremost a masterful acoustic guitarist who combines lyricism, rhythmic precision and technical mastery into a distinctive guitar voice. That voice is further defined by Atkinson’s significant talents as a composer of lush and melodic original works. From blindingly fast pyrotechnics to dreamy ballads, Atkinson serves up a banquet of music that draws from classical, jazz, and roots traditions. Oh, and he’s a very funny presence on stage, both in terms of his droll anecdotes but also in the sly humour that can infuse his playing.

His virtuosity and compositional strengths are showcased in the recordings and live performances of the Marc Atkinson Trio, the internationally renowned acoustic trio described by the late CBC Radio host Jurgen Goethe as “one of the top ten of the world’s working string trios.” Atkinson is arguably as well known for his contributions to Canada’s roots/acoustic music super group, The Bills (originally the Bill Hilly Band), where he “explores his mandolin personality,” while also contributing guitar instrumentals, vocals and original compositions. One of the group’s founding members, Atkinson is featured on all five of The Bills’ CDs, including two Juno nominated albums. While Atkinson is distinctly uncomfortable discussing music awards, he is the recipient of many of them. He is a Juno nominee and winner of two Western Canadian Music Awards, including a nomination for Outstanding Album Award. His CD, The Marc Atkinson Trio II, was voted one of the top five albums in North America by Acoustic Guitar Magazine, and his music has been published in Guitar Player Magazine.

“It’s not just that Atkinson is so technically proficient that he can spin out seemingly impossible-to-play, breathtaking lines at will, it’s the emotional nuance and sense of humour in his work that are so engaging. Drawing on classical, jazz, roots, and even some rock traditions, he dips into a deep well he has visited many times to surprise and delight his audience with new takes on old tunes and sensitive renderings of his own highly melodic compositions.” Rick Gibbs, Island Jazz

The Trio with Cameron Wilson: Take all that the Trio has to offer after four award-winning CDs and decades of touring, and add the impeccable sounds of Cameron’s sweet and playful violin! Many will recognize Cameron as a member of the classical crossover piano trio, Joe Trio, the acoustic string jazz quartet, Van Django, the Hard Rubber Orchestra, Mariachi del Sol, francophone trio Pastiche, and Tambura Rasa. He is primarily known as an arranger and composer of both musical parody and criss-crossing musical genres, and his compositions have been heard on the CBC, NPR, and BBC. He’s recorded with everyone from Bryan Adams to Spirit of the West. Together with Marc’s trio, it’s a concert filled with melody, rhythm and just good old-fashioned fun.

The concert takes place at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 18 at the Port Hardy Civic Centre. Tickets are available at Café Guido, Island Dawn’s in Port McNeill, and from Gail Neely in Port Alice. Tickets and information are also available by phoning 250-949-7778.

Refreshments at the concert are being provided by the Port Hardy Secondary Grad Class.

ABOUT THE NORTH ISLAND CONCERT SOCIETY

Originally formed 21 years ago by Gwen Doi, Malcolm Fleeton, Maureen Lee and Gretchen Frith, the North Island Concert Society has dedicated itself to providing an annual series of concerts in a variety of musical styles and has a proven track record in presenting top quality professional entertainment to our audience.

Now in its 22nd Concert Season, the leadership of the North Island Concert Society has been handed over to a new Board of Directors who are committed to continuing the musical legacy built by the original founders.

– Submitted article