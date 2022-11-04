North Island Concert Society presents an evening of dance for everyone

Live on the stage at the Port Hardy Civic Centre: Singing, dancing, acting! Dramatic, bold, and beautiful; two stars collide on the roller coaster of fame in this one-act ballet to Broadway’s most iconic tunes.

Audience members will recognize many iconic Broadway melodies and nods to famous dance sequences.

The program will open with Le Banc, a series of vignettes set around a park bench choreographed to Bach’s cello suites, and one new creation – an exhilarating performance.

Founded in 2002, Ballet Victoria is a boutique professional ballet company with 12 dancers and four yearly productions. Their performances are dramatic, technically demanding, and often laced with humour. Under the direction of Paul Destrooper, Ballet Victoria’s artistic team is constantly exploring new territory. Ballet Victoria has produced close to 100 new works, including 10 full length ballets, and toured in Canada, the USA and Mexico, Music creates an uncompromising range of choreographies, from Baroque music to rock, from opera to folk songs. The result: pure magic: fascinating and delightful.

Director Paul Destrooper gave Victoria a new national cultural voice in dance by presenting and creating ballets with a unique artistic flair. Recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal in 2012, Paul brings to Ballet Victoria his extensive experience from a successful international dance career working with world renowned directors, dancers and choreographers. He joined the Royal Winnipeg Ballet in 1993 upon graduating from the school’s Professional Division with awards and scholarships. He was a principal dancer with Alberta Ballet and Oregon Ballet Theatre. Paul’s choreography focuses on shaping seamless movements from the classical and contemporary vocabularies to reflect musicality and trigger emotion. He has choreographed over 30 works and 10 full-length ballets to glowing reviews from critics and audiences all over North America. Paul has created works, taught and coached for professional companies and schools including the Royal Winnipeg Ballet, Oregon Ballet Theatre, Ballet BC, Ballet Kelowna, Edmonton City Ballet, Northwest Professional Dance Project, the Okanagan Summer Dance Intensive and Arc Dance Company.

The performance is at Port Hardy Civic Centre, Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at Café Guido, Island Dawn’s in Port McNeill, and from Gail Neely in Port Alice. Tickets and further information can also be obtained by phoning 250-956-0452.

The ballet company will also be presenting brief excerpts from this performance for audiences at the two North Island high schools on Nov. 4.

