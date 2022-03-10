North Island dates announced for contemporary dance series

BC Movement Arts is led by co-founder and former professional dancer Mary-Louise Albert

The BC Movement Arts Society (BCMAS), based in Sointula on Malcolm Island, is excited to be featuring Canadian and international dance artists. Bringing urban and rural together, BCMAS is one of the few professional dance organizations based in, and serving, rural and remote communities in Canada.

The BCMAS is bringing “fresh and fabulous” for spring break, these performances will “wake up all your senses and help you celebrate new beginnings!”

This March, the BCMAS is thrilled to present COMPANY 605 – Albatross and Leftovers (BC):

Tuesday, March 22 and Wednesday, March 23 at 8:00 p.m. – Sointula (Athletic Hall); and

Thursday, March 24 at 8:00 p.m. – Port McNeill (Gate House Theatre) – Opening for 605 will be singer/songwriter Emma Garriott.

Saturday, March 26 at 7:00 p.m. – Alert Bay (‘Namgis Lawrence Ambers Memorial Recreation Centre) – Opening for 605 will be a special opening presentation from Vera Newman, Andrea Cranmer with Rebecca Margolick.

Josh Martin performs his award-winning solo Leftovers, a virtuosic and highly physical investigation surrounding an idea that the body could hold a separate memory bank that is disconnected from thought. Albatross, performed by Lisa Gelley and Josh Martin was created by Brussels-based German Jauregui in collaboration with Company 605. This driving duet pulls apart a single moment, enabling us to dissect and experience its contents in expanded time.

COMPANY 605 led by artistic co-directors Lisa Gelley and Josh Martin is a dance organization based in Vancouver, in the unceded Indigenous territories of the Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh First Nations. 605 has performed from coast to coast in over 30 cities across Canada, as well as in the US, Central America, Europe, Asia and Australia, presented at many notable festivals and venues such as: American Dance Festival (Durham, NC), New York City Center’s Fall for Dance Festival, Usine-C (Montréal), La Rotonde (Québec City), Live Art Dance (Halifax), The Banff Centre, Yerba Buena Center for the Arts (San Francisco), Bumbershoot Festival (Seattle), Festival PRISMA (Panama), HebelHalle Heidelberg, Tempel Kulturzentrum (Karlsruhe, Germany), and Sydney Festival (Australia).

605’s co-directors have also created commissioned works for several other dance companies, including Vancouver’s acclaimed Ballet BC (2017 & 2021), and their collaborations with filmmakers have allowed 605’s work to be shared globally, with award-winning short dance films shown at over 45 dance-on-screen festivals around the world.

TO PURCHASE TICKETS IN ADVANCE

For Sointula and Alert Bay shows: movementartsbc@gmail.com or call 1- 604-970-3206;

For Port McNeill shows, please visit eventbrite.ca or call 1-604-970-3206.

Tickets for all shows also available at the door but we please encourage to purchase in advance.

