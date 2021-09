Port McNeill Musicfest 2021. (Tyson Whitney photos) The Coastal Community Credit Union donated $3,000 to the Gate House Theatre at the North Island Musicfest. See more musicfest photos on page 8. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)

The North Island Musicfest was held in Port McNeill this year on Saturday, Aug. 28, and it was a fantastic extravaganza filled with a great lineup of live music, crafts, food vendors, a silent auction, and a beer garden. Check out some great photos from the festival!

