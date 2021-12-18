Online concert will benefit flood victims nationwide through Canadian Red Cross

The Great Canadian Flood Relief online concert takes place Dec. 19 with funds going to the Canadian Red Cross for people who lost homes and properties in B.C., Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

A concert featuring 30 award-winning artists will benefit flood victims in B.C. and across Canada.

The Great Canadian Flood Relief online concert takes place this weekend with funds going to the Canadian Red Cross for people who lost homes and properties in B.C., Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Geoff Edwards of Chilliwack is one of three hosts for the concert which takes place Sunday, Dec. 19. He is a former CBC national radio host and he will be joining fellow former CBC host Mark Forsythe and Jennifer Moss. They recorded the show simultaneously in Surrey and Halifax with the musicians on Wednesday.

The three hosts introduce and interview the artists who performed live during the recording session that day.

Edwards calls the musicians “really top-notch acts.”

“Artists include Juno Award winners, a Latin Grammy winner and Grammy nominee, and more music industry credits than we can shake a drumstick at,” reads the press release.

All donations will be managed through the Canadian Red Cross and donors can direct their funds to their preferred region:

● British Columbia Emergency Flood Relief

● Nova Scotia Emergency Relief Fund

● Newfoundland & Labrador Emergency Relief Fund

The event was started by Halifax couple Sondra Rutan and songwriter Jason Brown. They reached out to fellow songwriter Robert Campbell who contacted producer/broadcaster Derek Bird to help. Both are from Maple Ridge.

The four have organized the concert in a short amount of time.

“The calls to Canadian musicians were easy: they all said yes as soon as we mentioned Canadian Red Cross Flood Relief. I even got a few unsolicited calls once the word got out,” Bird said. “Great need brings out great generosity of time and talent. It is heartwarming.”

The online broadcast will be live on Facebook and YouTube on Sunday, Dec. 19 at 2 p.m. For more, to donate and to watch, go to floodrelief.ca.

Artists on the bill (as of Dec. 13): Alan Syliboy, Alex Cuba, Asif Illyas, Bill Henderson, Bill Jardine, Brooklyn Blackmore, Bukola Balogun, Craig Cardiff, Dave Carroll, David Gogo, DeeDee Austin, Erin Costelo, Harry Manx, Ian Sherwood, James Keelaghan, Keith Mullins, Keonte Beals, Kubasonics, Matt Masters, Melisa Endean, Morgan Toney, Odds, Paul Pigat, Quote The Raven, Ranj Singh, Reid Jamieson, Shari Ulrich, Stone Poets, and Terra Spencer.

 

