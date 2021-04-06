Peter Dinklage and a host of other well-known actors are being spotted around Victoria as they film a new comedy called American Dreamer. (HBO via AP)

Peter Dinklage, Shirley MacLaine spotted filming new movie in Victoria

American Dreamer includes Ladysmith’s Michelle Mylett

A host of award-winning Hollywood actors have been spotted around town in recent weeks as filming of comedy movie American Dreamer gets underway.

Very little is known about the movie so far, but IMDb provides a brief description: “Phil’s a dreamer. Most dreams don’t come true. Phil hates that. But that’s not going to stop Phil from dreaming.”

Dr. Phil Loder is played by Peter Dinklage, who is best known for his role as Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones. Joining him are a roster of other well-known names.

READ ALSO: Colwood’s Hatley Castle makes top 10 list of movie locations to travel to

Ladysmith-born actress Michelle Mylett and actor Danny Pudi have become popular in recent years with Mylett staring in Letterkenny and Pudi playing Abed Nadir in sitcom show Community. Shirley MacLaine, known for Terms of Endearment and Steel Magnolias, and Danny Glover, known for Lethal Weapon, also play main roles in American Dreamer.

Residents may also recognize Matt Dillon who has starred in There’s Something About Mary and The House That Jack Built or Kimberly Quinn who appeared in Hidden Figures.

American Dreamer will be filming in various undisclosed locations around Victoria until April 21. Earlier this week they were spotted at the B.C. legislative building, but a spokesperson told Black Press Media they are done filming there now.

READ ALSO: Island community provides the perfect small town atmosphere for movie shoot

 

