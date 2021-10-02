Vince Ditrich. (Photo submitted)

Vince Ditrich. (Photo submitted)

Podcast: A chat with legendary Spirit of the West musician and author Vince Ditrich

Vancouver Islander drummer talks music, the creative process and his kidney transplant

PQBeat · Vince R. Ditrich – Musician, Author 9:24:21

For our latest installment, PQB News/VI Free Daily publisher Peter McCully talks with Nanoose Bay musician and author Vince Ditrich.

Ditrich set the beat not only as a drummer for the legendary rock band Spirit of the West, whom he played with for 30 years, but for Doug and the Slugs, BTO, Long John Baldry and more. He has also just released his first novel, entitled The Liquor Vicar.

